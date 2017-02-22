Lee McCulloch to remain as Kilmarnock caretaker manager

Lee Clark's former assistant has held further talks with the Rugby Park hierarchy.

Lee McCulloch will remain as interim Kilmarnock manager after holding further talks with the Rugby Park board.

McCulloch took charge of Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Aberdeen in the wake of Lee Clark's shock exit and he will be in the dugout for the foreseeable future.

The 38-year-old spoke to Clark after Killie's loss to the Dons and has held talks with a selection of his former managers as he prepares for Saturday's game at St Johnstone.

He said: "We had a brief meeting and both parties are just happy to see how things progress and speak again next week or the week after.

"The meeting was on Tuesday morning, probably 30 minutes of discussions on lots of things and there are still millions to be talked about like how the youths are going to progress, to where we are going to be in three years' time, so I don't think it will be an overnight thing or even a week thing.

"I can't give you a time frame. At this moment I am interim manager and that's it. I just want to let the fans know that the most important thing to the board and to myself is the team, and I can't stress that enough.

"So while everybody else will be talking about who will be the manager the most important thing is how the team are prepared and focused on a massive game on Saturday."