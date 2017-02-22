Inverness hope to take advantage of 'fragile' Rangers

Richie Foran thinks some of the Rangers players may be "hiding" after defeat to Dundee.

Advantage: Foran thinks his side could have edge. SNS Group

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Richie Foran believes his players can prey on confusion and fragility in Rangers' ranks when the sides meet on Friday evening.

Foran's side are fighting against relegation but took a point from Hearts at Tynecastle last weekend, while Rangers fell to a 2-1 defeat at Dundee.

The Ibrox club are in the hands of Under-20s coach Graeme Murty following the departure of Mark Warburton and Foran feels the set of circumstances could help his side.

"There's a lot of confusion in the club and some of the players will come out fighting, some will be hiding," Foran said. "I'm hoping a few of them will be feeling a bit fragile on Friday night.

"We spoke at Hearts about turning the crowd against them and it can only benefit us. It will be the same against Rangers."

Foran said he was impressed by a more robust defensive approach in their last game and that gave his side a platform to build on.

"We need to keep working hard," he added. "We've let too many easy goals in. That changed against Hearts.

"The tempo of training has been excellent and we're excited about Friday night.

"There's a bit of confusion at the moment and they should be feeling fragile. Hopefully we can take advantage of that."

