Football Talk: Lennon's hairdryer, De Boer's next move

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Blast: Lennon says he knew what he was doing. SNS Group

Did you see the derby last night?

You did? Then you must have been one of the 20,000 at Easter Road.

There was no other way to watch the action unfold thanks to the UEFA blackout so the ONLY way to see it was to be there in person. Modern technology most certainly didn't help and tens of thousands didn't watch handheld footage.

And speaking of technological innovation, its influence was seen on the pitch as Hibs responded to Neil Lennon's hairdryer with a performance that blew away Hearts.

The Hibees boss tore into his players after their draw with Raith on Saturday and they were sufficiently motivated to rip into their Edinburgh rivals and cruise into the Scottish Cup quarter finals with a 3-1 win.

At Kilmarnock, Lee McCulloch has pulled the plug on the club's cryogenic chamber just as temperatures outside drop to the same level the expensive contraption can generate.

Frank De Boer has been linked with a move to Rangers but he's now dropped more than just a hint that he sees his future being at a club south of the border.

Elsewhere Aberdeen are sweating over the future of four key players as they delay decisions on contracts while Kieran Tierney has been teaching Scott Sinclair and Dedryck Boyata Celtic supporters' songs. Guess they'll now be trying to get Depeche Mode tickets just like the rest of Glasgow this morning then.

