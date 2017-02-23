Cummings: Hearts players didn't know what derby meant

The striker opened the scoring as Neil Lennon's men ran out 3-1 winners at Easter Road.

Jason Cummings: Striker scored Hibs' first goal. SNS

Jason Cummings believes Hibs made Hearts pay for their lack of Edinburgh derby experience in their comprehensive 3-1 Scottish Cup win.

The striker opened the scoring for Neil Lennon's side as they outplayed and outfought their Premiership opponents to set up a clash with Ayr United in the quarter-finals.

After a severe January overhaul in playing staff during the January transfer window, Cummings feels Hearts' lack of knowledge of the fixture hurt them.

He said: "I feel that we wanted it more. I just think - maybe it's a bit controversial - that it's not a Hearts team that knows much about the Edinburgh derby.

"I feel that we have more players that know what it means to the fans, more experienced in Edinburgh derbies and if you look at their team sheet, they didn't know what it meant compared to us.

"I felt confident that we were going to win the game."

Jamie Walker: We let our fans down badly

Hearts winger Jamie Walker admitted his side had let their supporters down badly.

He said: "I don't think that was good enough for a football club like Hearts. We need to apologise to the fans and need to get our heads up and go again.

"We have let everyone down. To come here and lose 3-1 is not good enough. We were outfought, outplayed, sad to say but it is the truth and it is not good enough."