Cathro: Hearts have a hell of a lot of making up to do

Scott McClymont Scott McClymont Paul Barnes Paul Barnes

The head coach says players and staff let supporters down in 3-1 loss to Hibs.

Derby dejection: Hearts players at full-time.
Derby dejection: Hearts players at full-time. SNS

Ian Cathro admits Hearts "have a hell of a lot of making up to do" after their 3-1 Scottish Cup derby defeat to city rivals Hibs.

The Premiership side were outplayed by Neil Lennon's Championship league leaders as Jason Cummings, Grant Holt and Andrew Shinnie found the net.

After the match Cummings claimed many of Cathro's players did not understand what was required to succeed in the fixture and the Hearts head coach says his team must win fans back round after such a poor display.

He said: "We've made a very big mistake in thinking quite simply, overestimating where we are.

"We've lost the game because we didn't have the level of fight, we didn't win the second ball, didn't have the speed.

"We didn't turn up to the fight at the start of the game. That's something we need to accept."

He continued: "We need to put our hands up and accept that we've, all of us, collectively, let the club down, let the fans down - and we've got a hell of a lot of making up to do.

"I don't want to be sitting here discussing whether there was improvement in the second half. It doesn't really matter. We've lot of people down.

"It hurts. We're hurt. We've got a lot of making up to do. To a lot of people. We can be quite certain we will make it up to people."

Cathro added: "We will do that by never, ever, ever, ever, allowing even five minutes of a game where the opponent wins things easily: dropping balls, loose balls, long balls, second balls.

"We can never, ever go through even five minutes of a game the way it was in the first half there. We forgot to show the most basic parts of football. It can never happen again."

