Mark McGhee: Fallout from Aberdeen outburst affected me

The Motherwell boss says SFA charge will not deter him from focusing on Dundee game.

Mark McGhee has admitted he was affected by the fallout from a difficult night at Pittodrie.

The Motherwell boss was sent to the stands and now faces Scottish FA disciplinary action after his outburst during the 7-2 loss to Aberdeen.

McGhee received a notice of complaint from the governing body this week, alleging that he used offensive language and adopted an aggressive attitude towards a match official.

The 'Well boss, who is also Scotland assistant manager, admitted events had made an impact on him but with the help of his coaching staff he was able to concentrate on the match against Dundee on Saturday.

McGhee said he would now consider his options ahead of the disciplinary hearing.

"I'll deal with it," he said. "That's all I'm going to say about it.

"We've got the [Scottish FA] statement and we'll be considering it, that's all.

"We're entitled to [take a lawyer] and it's something we're entitled to consider."

He added: "I've not actually sat down with [chief operating officer] Alan Burrows and together read through the statement so we'll decide as we go.

"We haven't had that and we've deliberately put it aside and concentrated on this week and the game. That's the priority."

McGhee said his coaching team had helped him through in the last week and cited Steve Robinson's return to the club as a factor in bringing a "freshness" to his work.

"It has affected me," he said. "But I won't allow it to affect my performance in terms of preparing the team for Saturday. I won't allow that.

I've got Steve back now and we're working as the three of us. We're a good team so I've got people around me that are keeping me right. So it's fine.

"He's been back a couple of days. He's got enthusiasm, he knows the boys and one or two of the new ones he's been getting to know. He's hit the ground running."

McGhee added: "He's good because he comes in and reminds us of a few things that he knows I like but I had kind of gotten away from and there's different things we've introduced from when he was here before.

"It brings a little bit of freshness to it."