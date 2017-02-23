Rodgers calls for referees to protect Celtic players

The manager was shocked at the tackle on Kieran Tierney last week.

Kieran Tierney was subjected to a high-studded challenge by Motherwell's Ryan Bowman. SNS

Brendan Rodgers has called on referees to protect his players, describing last week's foul on Keiran Tierney as "horrendous".

The teenage defender was the victim of a poor tackle by Motherwell's Ryan Bowman in the 2-0 win on Saturday.

Tierney continued to play despite the high-studded challenge but it wasn't the first which angered the Celtic manager.

Rodgers was also frustrated by Iain Vigurs' foul on Scott Sinclair the week before, when Celtic beat Inverness Caley Thistle 6-0.

By highlighting Celtic coach John Kennedy's playing career was brought to an end by a bad tackle over a decade ago, he stressed it is vital no other footballer goes through a similar experience.

"I've seen two tackles in the last two games that weren't good tackles at all," he said.

"We're a team that can play, with all due respect, any type of game. We've had physical games, footballing games, tight games and come through them all .

"My players never complain, they never moan, they get up and get on with the game, that's how I ask them to be. We respect referees.

"But I would like them to just have a sense of protection for our players.

"I saw the tackle on Kieran Tierney, which I didn't get the chance to see last week, it was a horrendous challenge.

"Now this is a kid who is coming through. He's 19 years of age, he's one of the great prospects of Scottish football.

"I've a boy who's a brilliant coach on my staff - John Kennedy - who was also a brilliant prospect. Who in one challenge lost his career.

"Now I don't really want that to happen to one of my players, or any player for that fact, whether he's from Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, wherever.

"The players, we need to make sure, are protected. And I can only talk about my players. It's the responsibility of the referees to protect the game and the players.

"We're playing a mans' game and have no problem with the aggression. Like I say, we have coped with that but the concern for me are the ones that are late."

Rodgers is taking the situation so seriously he admits he will consider talking to head of refereeing John Fleming if it continues to be a problem.

"I haven't spoken to him as of yet," he continued, "But I have seen enough challenges now to want to talk about it for sure.

"My duty as a manager is to protect my players so I will have a look at how it evolves over the next couple of weeks."