Aberdeen boss optimistic on star players' contracts

Derek McInnes hopes to keep Ryan Jack, Niall McGinn, Ash Taylor and Peter Pawlett.

Derek McInnes has revealed talks will take place with out-of-contract Aberdeen players shortly and he is optimistic there will be good news for fans.

Ryan Jack, Niall McGinn, Ash Taylor and Peter Pawlett are among a number of players nearing the end of their current deals and are free to speak to other clubs and weigh up options for next season.

McInnes said wheels are in motion to discuss extensions and he hopes to reach positive conclusions in the coming weeks.

"It's been reported that four players have said they want to wait until the end of the season, which isn't true," he said.

"We've got meetings with different players' agents over the next week or two, which was in the diary and is part of the process. We're hopeful we'll have some encouraging news over the next few weeks."

The Dons manager said while the club looks to keep on top of the playing squad's situation, it was important not to take their eye off the ball as they push to finish second in the Premiership.

"We always try to work two windows ahead of ourselves anyway in terms of preparation for people being out of contract or maybe potentially losing players," he said. "We've always been good at doing that work.

"I don't want to, through the rest of the season, be asked the same questions about certain players but we do need that clarity over the next few weeks.

"It's important that we're not looking to get too bogged down one way or the other. If we can get them to re-sign, great.

"If we don't it's important that, as much as we keep an eye on next season, we concentrate on this season as well."