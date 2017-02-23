Leicester City confirm manager Claudio Ranieri sacked
Decision comes nine months after he guided them to a historic Premier League title
Leicester City have sacked manager Claudio Ranieri less than nine months after he guided them to a historic Premier League title.
The decision comes 24 hours after the Foxes bravely fought back from 2-0 down at Sevilla to keep their Champions League last 16 tie alive heading into the return leg.
Ranieri leaves Leicester 17th in the Premier League table, one point above the relegation zone with 13 matches remaining this season.
A statement on Leicester's website read:
Leicester City Football Club has tonight (Thursday) parted company with its First Team Manager, Claudio Ranieri. Claudio, appointed City manager in July 2015, led the Foxes to the greatest triumph in the Club’s 133-year history last season, as we were crowned champions of England for the first time. His status as the most successful Leicester City manager of all time is without question. However, domestic results in the current campaign have placed the Club’s Premier League status under threat and the Board reluctantly feels that a change of leadership, while admittedly painful, is necessary in the Club’s greatest interest.Leicester City statement