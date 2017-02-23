Leicester City confirm manager Claudio Ranieri sacked

Decision comes nine months after he guided them to a historic Premier League title

Claudio Ranieri has been sacked by Leicester PA

Leicester City have sacked manager Claudio Ranieri less than nine months after he guided them to a historic Premier League title.

The decision comes 24 hours after the Foxes bravely fought back from 2-0 down at Sevilla to keep their Champions League last 16 tie alive heading into the return leg.

Ranieri leaves Leicester 17th in the Premier League table, one point above the relegation zone with 13 matches remaining this season.

A statement on Leicester's website read: