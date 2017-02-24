Football Talk: Ranieri sacked, day off with Liam Boyce

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

'Don't even think about applying for the Rangers job.' SNS Group

Scottish football has had its fair share of controversy over the past few weeks, years or decades but in the past 24 hours the English Premier League has made a case for Most Divisive Issue with just one sacking.

Claudio Ranieri has been sacked by Leicester just months after leading the side to a Premier League title, taking them into the Champions League and booking them a place in the International Champions Cup.

On one side of the argument are the romantics who believe he should have had a job for life after achieving the unthinkable. On the other, those that see removing a manager in danger of taking his team to relegation as perfectly normal. Nobody wants the inevitable Leicester City movie to be titled Champions to Championship.

Poor Claudio leaves the club with only a Premier League winner's medal, a career highlight on his CV and a reported £3m pay-off.

Now that the Italian has some time on his hands, he might want to relax and travel. He would be well advised to watch Day Off with Liam Boyce for some tips on how to spend your leisure time.

Who would have thought the striker also possessed some fine comedic acting skills?

Elsewhere, Gavin Gunning's dance moves have been given the social media treatment, Ian Cathro has delivered a stark warning to his Hearts players and Brendan Rodgers has pointed out that allowing tackles that could end careers isn't really on in 2017.

And Mark McGhee has vowed to fight "injustice", which makes him sound like a superhero. Steelman?

Rangers were 1-0 winners when the sides met at Ibrox. SNS Group

There's Friday night football in the Premiership as Inverness play host to Rangers. It's on BT Sport 1 and kicks off at 7.45pm.

