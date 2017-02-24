Celtic fined over flares and crowd trouble at Man City

UEFA hand down a £16,000 sanction for misbehaviour at Champions League match.

Trouble: Celtic have been fined by UEFA. SNS Group

Celtic have been fined 19,000 euros (£16,000) by UEFA over the behaviour of supporters during the Champions League match with Manchester City.

European football's governing body charged Celtic over "crowd disturbances" and "setting off of fireworks" during the game at the Etihad Stadium in December.

At a meeting of UEFA's control, ethics and disciplinary body on Thursday, the club were hit with a financial penalty.

It is the tenth time since 2011 that Celtic have been punished by UEFA over the conduct of their fans during European games.

Celtic's previous UEFA sanctions