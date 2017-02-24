Celtic fined over flares and crowd trouble at Man City
UEFA hand down a £16,000 sanction for misbehaviour at Champions League match.
Celtic have been fined 19,000 euros (£16,000) by UEFA over the behaviour of supporters during the Champions League match with Manchester City.
European football's governing body charged Celtic over "crowd disturbances" and "setting off of fireworks" during the game at the Etihad Stadium in December.
At a meeting of UEFA's control, ethics and disciplinary body on Thursday, the club were hit with a financial penalty.
It is the tenth time since 2011 that Celtic have been punished by UEFA over the conduct of their fans during European games.
Celtic's previous UEFA sanctions
August 2016: Hapoel Be'er Sheva - €10,000 fine for display of Palestinian flags
February 2016: Fenerbahce - €13,000 fine for improper conduct
March 2015: Inter Milan (A) - €8,000 for improper conduct of team, €5,000 fine for flares
February 2015: Dinamo Zagreb (A) - €10,000 fine for inappropriate crowd behaviour
July 2014: KR Reykjavik (H) - fine for illicit banner
December 2013: AC Milan (H) - fine for illicit banner
July 2013: Cliftonville (H) - fine for flares
March 2012: Udinese (A) - fine for flares and illicit banner
December 2011: Rennes (A) - fine for illicit chanting