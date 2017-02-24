Scott Brown makes himself available for Scotland duty

The Celtic midfielder will review his international place 'game by game'.

Return: Brown came out of retirement to face England. SNS Group

Scott Brown has confirmed he will be available for Scotland's World Cup qualifier against Slovenia.

The Celtic midfielder retired from international duty in the summer of 2016 but answered Gordon Strachan's call for the qualifier against England at Wembley in November.

Brown took the decision to retire in order to concentrate on Celtic but it was unclear if his return was a one-off or on a longer basis.

He has now said he will be available for the international friendly with Canada at Hampden on March 22 and the qualifier against Slovenia four days later.

The 31-year old, who has 51 international caps, said he will review his availability on a game by game basis.

He said: "Me and Gordon spoke and we will take it from there. It is up to him whether he chooses me or not.

"I enjoyed the last game even though we got beat 3-0. I am proud to play for my country, I enjoy it and I thought against England we did quite well. The last 20 minutes were always going to be hard but we created chances and could easily have scored goals but it just wasn't our day.

"I have managed to maintain a standard of training and playing at a good level in the last couple of weeks and I don't want my form to dip due to me going away with Scotland.

"But this is huge for me. If I can continue my form until the end of the season it is not too bad a shout but if not, we know what will need to happen.

Brown faces the prospect of a reduced summer break if he remains available for June's qualifier against England and the midfielder says he'll monitor his form until the end of the campaign before making a final call for the Hampden showdown.

He added: "If I found out this game is too much for me, that will be it, it will be back to square one and back to retirement again.



"I think we are going to take it one game at a time and see how it goes."