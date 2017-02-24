Brown: Opposition not out to hurt Celtic, they are tired

The midfielder says the Scottish champions can handle the physical side of the game.

Scott Brown: Celtic captain is happy with tackling. SNS

Scott Brown insists opposition teams are not out to hurt Celtic players, claiming tiredness is to blame for some of the bad tackles on the champions this term.

Brendan Rodgers called for more protection for his players after expressing his displeasure at a "horrendous" tackle by Motherwell's Ryan Bowman on Kieran Tierney last week.

Brown has no issue with the approach of other Premiership sides and says he can relate to how fatigue can mean some tackles are mistimed.

He said: "I wouldn't say deliberate but I think it is more tiredness. I have been there on the end of 5-0 and 6-0 and not got a touch of the ball for three or four minutes at a time.

"Your body is tired, you lunge in and you think you have a chance of getting the ball but you are nowhere near it.

"It is just tiredness more than anything and hopefully that is the case for the players that left their foot in that little bit too late."

He added: "I think it shows how fit we are. We have a lot of the ball, we are trying to keep possession and tire teams out because teams are defending quite deep with a lot of bodies behind the ball.

"It will be hard for anyone to keep working that hard and, as I say, I have been there. It is hard work when you don't get a touch for three and four minutes and you lose the ball and you go in for a tackle and you are out."

Brown stressed the Celtic players are no shrinking violets.

He said: "We can stick up for ourselves. We have a lot of people in that changing room that love a tackle but an honest tackle, not a scared tackle. It might be hard but it is always clean."