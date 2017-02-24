Scottish youngsters need support not stick, says Cathro

Hearts head coach has defended goalkeeper Jack Hamilton's displays.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5335761633001-ian-cathro-on-scrutiny-of-jack-hamilton.jpg" />

Ian Cathro has launched a staunch defence of goalkeeper Jack Hamilton and young Scottish players, calling for fans to support the country's promising youngsters.

The Scotland Under 21 shot stopper was criticised for failing to stop Hibernian's third goal during the Scottish Cup derby defeat at Easter Road.

Hearts head coach stood by the 22-year-old and warned supporters about being overly critical of emerging home grown talents.

Asked about Hamilton's form, Cathro said: "I think there's something and I would probably speak more generally about these things.

"Jack is a young, talented, developing Scottish international goalkeeper and I see sometimes that we tend to go harder on the people we should support more.

"I speak generally about young Scottish talents and I really wish and really love that we stop doing that."

Cathro and his team have come in for fierce criticism in the wake of the midweek loss and while the Tynecastle boss admits his men have "a lot of making up to do", he called for a change in attitude in reviewing the Scottish game.

"We enjoy giving ourselves something to moan about.

"Do we have to analyse performances? 100%. Should young Scottish players be given more leeway than other? No they shouldn't.

"They are ours and we want our game to get better therefore we need our young players to get better. We need to encourage and support our young players. I think generally we seem to have a bit of an issue with that.

"I'd love if that changed."