Cowdenbeath player sacked for betting on team to lose

Grant Russell Grant Russell

Dean Brett will be paid up by the club if he agrees to seek gambling addiction help.

Sacked: Dean Brett
Sacked: Dean Brett SNS

Cowdenbeath Football Club have sacked Dean Brett for gambling on his team to lose matches in which he was playing in.

The 24-year-old was recently suspended after admitting breaching Scottish FA rules, which forbid footballers from betting on any football games.

Brett placed bets on 6369 fixtures with 11 different bookmakers but also bet on 65 matches involving Cowdenbeath.

He also bet on his team to lose on eight occasions. He played in five of the games involved, meaning he could have directly influenced the result.

The League Two side have also revealed that one of the bets placed against his team was on the correct score in a match.

Cowdenbeath have offered to pay the player for the remainder of his contract, which is due to expire in May. Any payment will be contingent on him seeking help for gambling addiction, refraining from betting and deleting his social media accounts.

Brett is yet to be sanctioned by the Scottish FA but was also banned for four games this week after being found guilty of making a homophobic remark on his Twitter account.

Brett 'denied betting against own team'

Brett bet on Cowdenbeath to lose in matches against Brechin City, Falkirk and Rangers in the 2014/15 season, but he did not play in those games.

In 2015/16 he bet in two matches against Rangers, as well as fixtures against Raith Rovers and Ayr United. He then placed money on a Cowdenbeath game with Dundee United in 2016/17. He played in all five.

Seven of the bets, which ranged from £5 to £50, formed part of an accumulator. One was a correct score bet.

Cowdenbeath say Brett told team manager Liam Fox and club chairman Donald Findlay previously that he did not bet on his team to lose. A Scottish FA investigation has subsequently uncovered he did.

His club say that betting against his own side constitutes gross misconduct. He is entitled to appeal the decision.

In a statement, Cowdenbeath said: "The board's duty was clear. A player betting on his own team to lose, often in matches in which he was playing, is not a situation Cowdenbeath FC could accept or excuse. 

"Simply put no Cowdenbeath FC player committing such an act could remain in the employ of the club."

Cowdenbeath offer help

Brett has been told by letter by Cowdenbeath that they are willing to pay the remainder of his contract, which is due to expire in May, based on certain conditions.

They want him to seek help for gambling addiction, suggesting he take up "offers of help from such as John Hartson, the PFA, go to Gamblers Anonymous or similar."

As well as requiring him to refrain from gambling in future, the club have called for him to close his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

