Graeme Murty: Rangers players must take responsibility

PA

The Ibrox side suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat to Inverness CT on Friday night.

Dejection: Rangers lost in the Highlands.
Dejection: Rangers lost in the Highlands.

Graeme Murty says his Rangers players must take responsibility when it matters following Friday night's damaging defeat to Inverness CT.

Billy Mckay's 89th-minute overhead kick gave the Caley Jags a 2-1 win to leave Rangers six points adrift of Aberdeen in the pursuit of second place in the Scottish Premiership table.

Murty has now lost both league matches he has taken charge of Rangers for, but he underlined how the players are the only ones who can change things.


Murty, whose team host St Johnstone on Wednesday, said: "The board will take their time and appoint the person that they think should be in place at a time of their choosing. So until I'm told otherwise I will carry on doing what I'm doing.

"I have been put in a very, very difficult position. The board have taken steps, they have offered me help and I have taken advantage of that help. At the moment that will remain private between me and the person who is helping me.

"But I have to say, my help and the people helping me, doesn't take away from the fact that the players have to focus what they can control, and they can control their attitude and performance."

Rangers could fall nine points behind second-placed Aberdeen on Saturday, when the Dons host Ross County, after going four league games without a victory.

Murty said: "You haven't got the space and I haven't got the time to convey how I'm feeling. Suffice to say we are walking away with nothing and that's not good enough for this football club. 

This club has been and will be again about winning football matches and we haven't managed to do that. We weren't clinical enough in either box and we paid the price.

"You saw a group of players who were focused, I thought for 25 minutes we were great, but it's the same old problem, if you don't score when you have the chance and you let in too many goals, then you are not going to take too many points home."

