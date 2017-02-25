Partick Thistle notch successive wins by beating Hearts

The Jam Tarts failed to bounce back from the midweek derby defeat to Hibs.

SNS Group

Partick Thistle made it back-to-back wins with an impressive 2-0 Scottish Premiership victory over 10-man Hearts, who failed to bounce back from their Edinburgh derby defeat.

Kris Doolan netted his third goal in a week when the striker capitalised on a Lennard Sowah defensive error to give the Jags an early lead.

The visitors, who were knocked out of the Scottish Cup by rivals Hibernian in midweek, were then reduced to 10 men early in the second half when Esmael Goncalves was shown a second yellow card.

And defender Liam Lindsay secured all three points for Alan Archibald's men with a powerful strike following a Jags corner.

In the opening minutes, Goncalves found himself through on goal when he latched on to a lofted ball from Alexandros Tziolis. However, the Hearts frontman screwed his effort wide after being muscled out by Thistle defender Niall Keown.

Moments later, the hosts opened the scoring. Makeshift Hearts centre-half Sowah failed to clear his lines after a Thistle free-kick allowing Lindsay to head down for Doolan, who swivelled to fire the ball home on five minutes.

The Jags frontman was a constant threat and only Jack Hamilton's decisive goalkeeping prevented the striker from scoring a second. The Hearts number one had to be quick off his line to smother the ball as Doolan had the goal in his sights.

And on the stroke of half-time it was again Hamilton who kept the visitors in the game. Doolan met Callum Booth's cross with a powerful header but the Hearts keeper was equal to it with a fantastic reaction save.

Hearts' defence looked constantly on edge in the first half while their attack rarely threatened Tomas Cerny in the Partick Thistle goal.

And the visitor's woes went from bad to worse when Goncalves was dismissed for a second yellow card on 60 minutes. The striker had been booked for dissent in the first 45 and was shown red by referee Nick Walsh after a mis-timed challenge on Christie Elliot.

The Jags added further misery when they doubled their advantage after 73 minutes. A static Hearts back-line allowed Lindsay time and space to turn and rifle home a half-volley following Abdul Osman's cross.

Thistle comfortably saw out the remainder of the game to make it six points from their last available six on a day in which Hearts never looked like scoring.