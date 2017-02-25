  • STV
  • MySTV

McGhee subject of half time protests as Motherwell lose

PA

The Steelmen suffered a heavy Premiership defeat to Dundee at Dens Park.

Protests: Mark McGhee is not a popular figure at Fir Park.
Protests: Mark McGhee is not a popular figure at Fir Park. SNS Group

Motherwell manager Mark McGhee was the subject of half-time protests outside Fir Park after his team shipped five first-half goals against Dundee.

The home team's inexperienced defence was ruthlessly exposed by an offensive Dundee line-up which consolidated sixth place in the Ladbrokes Premiership by following up victory over Rangers with a 5-1 away win, their first on the road since October.

Marcus Haber struck twice, while Mark O'Hara and Craig Wighton also added to Zak Jules' early own goal as Dundee boss Paul Hartley again deployed four attacking midfielders behind a front two.

Motherwell's sixth defeat in seven games this year saw them slip six points off the top six and was too much for some young fans on the back of their recent seven-goal thrashing at Aberdeen. The bulk of the section housing the Motherwell Bois group left at half-time to protest against McGhee outside the main entrance.

The hosts were without three of their regular back four, with Stephen McManus facing six weeks out through groin surgery and full-backs Richard Tait and Steven Hammell confined to the stand through injury.

The defence - comprised of Jack McMillan, Ben Heneghan, Jules and Joe Chalmers - had an average age of 21, but they had limited Celtic to two goals the previous weekend after McManus went off early on.

However, they suffered the worst possible start when Jules, who gave away a needless penalty at Parkhead, gifted Dundee the opener inside seven minutes.

There was little apparent danger when Cammy Kerr headed the ball back into the box after a twice-cleared corner, but the backtracking on-loan Reading defender stretched and looped a back header over Craig Samson.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper twice put his young defence under pressure with poor kick-outs as Motherwell continued to look vulnerable, but they levelled in the 22nd minute when Louis Moult got a low shot away at the second attempt after Heneghan had headed down Chalmers' long free-kick.

But the home team soon fell victim to three goals in eight minutes as Dundee swarmed forward.

Haber took down O'Hara's header, held off Jules and turned and volleyed past Samson in the 27th minute.

Samson was even slower to respond as O'Hara fired straight through him four minutes later after collecting Paul McGowan's pass just inside the box.

And O'Hara soon got past Chalmers again before his cutback eventually fell for Wighton to drive home.

Dundee ensured there was an added vitriol to the home fans' half-time jeers when they scored the simplest of goals seconds before the whistle. Wighton's free-kick found Haber unmarked at the back post and the Canada international headed into the far corner.

McGhee waited until the 62nd minute before making a reshuffle. Winger Elliot Frear replaced Chalmers, Jules went to left-back and Carl McHugh dropped back into central defence.

There were ironic cheers when Samson made two comfortable saves from Henrik Ojamaa, but Dundee had lost their attacking verve and Motherwell came closer in the second half.

Scott Bain twice pulled off decent stops from Craig Clay, but the Motherwell fans in the 4,002 crowd, the vast majority of whom stayed until well into the second half, had to make do with seeing their team maintain the scoreline rather than threaten a comeback.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.