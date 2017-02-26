Championship wrap: Pars hold Hibs, St Mirren boost hopes

The league leaders drew 2-2 at home to Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday.

Dunfermline held Scottish Championship leaders Hibernian to their third straight league draw in an entertaining 2-2 contest at Easter Road.

Martin Boyle gave Hibs a sixth-minute lead, slotting in Jason Cummings' pinpoint cross from the left at the back post.

Boyle was involved in the hosts' second goal, which came on 24 minutes after he was felled in the box. Cummings sent Sean Murdoch the wrong way from the resulting penalty for his 15th goal of the season.

Dunfermline pulled one back two minutes later when David Gray miscued at the back, allowing Paul McMullan to finish low.

Immediately after the break Kallum Higginbotham equalised with a powerful shot from the right of the box. Visiting striker Michael Moffat came closest to a winner, hitting the bar soon after.

Dundee United 1-1 Morton

Mark Durnan preserved Dundee United's unbeaten home record with a late equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw against play-off hopefuls Morton.

Morton made the early running with a couple of free-kicks, but the Tangerines started to turn up the heat midway through the first half as first Thomas Mikkelsen cleared the crossbar and a few minutes later Scott Fraser pulled the ball back for Tony Andreu to shoot over from seven yards.

However, Morton took the lead six minutes before the break when Ross Forbes' corner was headed home powerfully at the far post by skipper Lee Kilday.

Morton keeper Derek Gaston made a brave save at the feet of substitute Scott Murray but was finally beaten seven minutes from time when Fraser's inswinging corner struck Durnan on its way into the back of the net to maintain United's 12-match unbeaten run at Tannadice this season.

Falkirk 2-2 Dumbarton

Nathan Austin earned third-placed Falkirk a point in a thrilling 2-2 draw with Dumbarton.

Falkirk started brightly as James Craigen, Austin and Craig Sibbald all had chances to break the deadlock, but the game really sprang into life approaching half-time.

Luke Leahy gave the home team a deserved 37th-minute lead with a looping effort, but Lewis Vaughan levelled a minute later with an impressive solo run for his first Championship goal of the season.

Dumbarton turned the game on its head in the 51st minute when Christian Nade passed to Andy Stirling, who evaded a challenge before firing home from 20 yards. However, young striker Austin equalised eight minutes later with a terrific shot into the top corner.

The Bairns threw everything at the visitors' goal and nearly won it seven minutes from time when Craigen struck a post and there was even more drama to come as Bob McHugh had an effort ruled out for offside.

Ayr 0-2 St Mirren

St Mirren gave their survival hopes a massive shot in the arm with a 2-0 victory at relegation rivals Ayr.

In the battle of the bottom two, the visitors should have gone ahead in the 27th minute when Cameron Smith's deflected shot fell to John Sutton, who turned and scooped the ball over the crossbar.

Stevie Mallan later tested Ayr goalkeeper Greg Fleming from 25 yards.

St Mirren broke the deadlock in the 51st minute when Mallan released Sutton, who rounded Fleming to score his 12th goal of the season.

The Buddies nearly doubled their lead on the hour mark, but Smith's shot on the turn was pushed onto the post before Kyle Magennis clipped the bar with a deflected shot.

However, Lewis Morgan smashed the ball home from the edge of the area in the 81st minute to secure a win which leaves Saints five points behind Ayr.

Queen of the South 2-1 Raith Rovers

Queen of the South kept their slim play-off hopes alive with a 2-1 win against John Hughes' Raith Rovers, who remain without a win in 16 games in all competitions.

Captain John Rankin got the Doonhamers off to the perfect start with a seventh-minute opener from the edge of the area following good work from Stephen Dobbie and Derek Lyle.

The home side doubled their lead in the 26th minute when Dominic Thomas' corner was headed across the face of the goal for Lyle to turn in from close range, but Jean-Yves Mvoto gave Rovers hope with a 61st-minute header.

Home goalkeeper Lee Robinson made a couple of good saves to deny Rovers midfielder Chris Johnston, before Ryan Hardie spurned the chance to level when his header cleared the crossbar.