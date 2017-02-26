  • STV
McGhee calls for 'realism' as Motherwell pressure mounts 

STV

The Fir Park side suffered a heavy 5-1 home defeat to Dundee prompting protests.

Pressure: Mark McGhee was the subject of fans' protests.
Pressure: Mark McGhee was the subject of fans' protests. SNS Group

Mark McGhee admitted that he is under pressure following a 5-1 home defeat to Dundee, but called for "realism" in the face of an injury crisis.

Just 10 days after shipping seven goals at Aberdeen, the Steelmen conceded five at home to Paul Hartley's side, leaving the Fir Park outfit third bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

A small group of supporters left the match at half-time to protest outside the main entrance to Fir Park, demanding the departure of McGhee as manager.

But McGhee insisted the protest would not change his feelings about his job.

"Not at all," the Scotland assistant boss said. "I understand what everyone is saying, don't get me wrong, they are quite entitled to it.

"I'm not arrogant enough to think that I'm immortal and 7-2 away to Aberdeen and 5-1 at home doesn't put me under pressure. Of course it does, but it doesn't change my desire to do the job.

Protest: A group of fans demanded Mark McGhee's exit.
Protest: A group of fans demanded Mark McGhee's exit. SNS Group

"Yes, we are hugely disappointed, I understand fans' frustrations, but they also have to be realistic. We had a very improvised back four which couldn't cope with Dundee.

"But the second half we showed, it's not about spirit, it's not about togetherness or psychological issues, it's simply that on the day in that first half we weren't strong enough or physical enough to cope with Dundee.

"It was an organisational thing, it was people in situations not doing well enough one to one. When the ball was coming into the box, we weren't winning headers. Nobody was heading the ball and they were putting decent balls in."

