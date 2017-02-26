Wright: Saints loss to Killie worst display of my reign

St Johnstone suffered a 2-1 defeat to Kilmarnock at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

Defeat: The Perth club were beaten at home. SNS Group

Tommy Wright raged at St Johnstone's display in the 2-1 defeat to Kilmarnock, calling it "the worst performance since I've been here."

Goals from Rory McKenzie and Connor Sammon handed all three points to the visitors to McDiarmid Park, as Killie claimed just their second win in their last 12 matches.

Wright said: "I can't believe the first half and it's probably the worst performance since I've been here.

"The number of mistakes, non-tackles, not winning second balls, misplaced passes, players caught in possession. You have to give Killie credit but I'm looking to my team and we didn't do the basics well.

"Someone said you knew after a minute how your team will play, but we knew after about 15 seconds.

"They'll not be able to explain it and I'm struggling to explain it because it was so poor. It was the worst 45 minutes I've seen."