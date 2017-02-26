Experience pushed Aberdeen over the line says McInnes

Adam Rooney's goal was enough for the Dons to claim a win over Ross County.

Derek McInnes says experience pushed his Aberdeen side over the line as they claimed a narrow 1-0 win over Ross County.

Adam Rooney's goal was enough for the Dons to extend their lead over Rangers in second place, overcoming Jim McIntyre's side by the same scoreline for the second time in two weeks.

McInnes said: "Last time out here we scored seven (against Motherwell), but it wasn't that type of game today.

"County had a very experienced team and went with a back five, but they still had enough in attack to cause us problems.

"The way the first half panned out there was too much to-and-fro, it was a bit like basketball. In the second half I thought we had a bit more control.

"Our players deserve a better surface to play on, and (Jonny) Hayes and (Niall) McGinn weren't at their best as a result.

"You see the experience of our players once we go in front. I don't think it was in doubt, and the players deserve credit for that. They closed out the game and created a couple of chances after that.

"Today was just about getting the job done."