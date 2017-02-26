Rodgers hails Dembele 'moment of magic' in Celtic win

The Frenchman scored a double against Accies to take his tally to 29 for the season.

Double: Moussa Dembele scored twice against Hamilton. SNS Group

Brendan Rodgers hailed a "moment of magic" from Moussa Dembele after the French striker struck twice in the win against Hamilton Accies to take his tally to the season to 29.

The win meant the Hoops extended their unbeaten domestic run since the start of the season to 32 games, maintaining their 24-point lead over Aberdeen at the top of the table.

"I was really pleased with the performance," Rodgers said after the game. "The control of the game was very good, especially in the second half.

"We maybe didn't find the spaces that we wanted to often enough in the first half.

"Our positioning didn't allow us to keep the ball well enough and move into the areas that hurt and probably our final pass was loose and heavy at times.

"But a moment of magic before the half time puts us 1-0 up and in the second half I thought we were excellent."

Dembele had scored hat-tricks in two of his previous three matches, but Rodgers had no qualms about replacing him with Griffiths with 20 minutes remaining.

The Northern Irishman said: "Like I said before, there is no individual bigger than the team and I always think about the team.

"He was outstanding today. Maybe he could have got another hat-trick, but it doesn't matter, he got two, the first goal was great and the second one showed composure.

"The boys oozes quality and to see the improvement he is making for a 20-year-old is fantastic.

"But Leigh has been working very hard. We can't go with just one striker.

"I need to have two as fit as they can be. Moussa is at a high level and Leigh is working his way back and it was a nice 20 minutes for him."