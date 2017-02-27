Football Talk: Ferguson on Rangers links, McGhee backed

Your daily round up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Denied: Barry Ferguson says he didn't quit Clyde for an Ibrox return. SNS Group

No matter how bad your Monday is, you're probably not going to have as bad a day as Warren Beaty, who read out the wrong Oscar winner in front of millions.

Unless you're Barry Ferguson, however, and you've just woken up to the realisation you're unemployed.

He's not about to jump back into the dugout just yet though, well, at least not at Rangers.

He's dismissed claims he's quit Clyde ahead of a move back to Ibrox.

Mark McGhee will be feeling pretty rubbish today as well after Motherwell were on the wrong side of another hammering at the weekend, but at least he has the backing of the players.

Keith Lasley insists they are supporting their under-fire manager.

And while we're on the subject of the Oscars, did you know Dundee United had a winner in their team back in the day?

ICT 2-1 Rangers

Celtic 2-0 Hamilton Accies

Motherwell 1-5 Dundee

Partick Thistle 2-0 Hearts

St Johnstone 0-2 Kilmarnock

