Scottish football Oscars: This season's glitz and glam

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

Forget Hollywood and A-list celebs, it's all happening in Scotland.

Oscars 2017: It's all happening in Scotland.
Oscars 2017: It's all happening in Scotland. PA

Who needs Hollywood when you have Scottish football?

We may not have the glitz and glam of Los Angeles but at least our A-listers are able to announce the right winner when they open an envelope.

And that's not even taking into consideration the added pizzazz Rod Stewart brings to a Scottish Cup draw.

In the spirit of award season we've taken a look at the season so far and compiled who we think deserves the little gold statues.

Best Picture

The photograph that gave us endless captions. Oh Joey, your time here was short but very sweet.

Best Director 

An easy decision this year but Craig Levein might have big competition next year with Rangers and Kilmarnock both looking to appoint a director of football.

Best Actor

The mannequin challenge took over earlier this season and the Hearts squad put in a sterling performance.

Best Supporting Actor

He may only have been a half time act but Tommy McKay stole the show with his one-legged chip.

Best Documentary Feature

The game may have been last season but three of Hibs' finest got together in September to relive the Scottish Cup final in spectacular fashion.

Best Documentary Short Subject

Ajax congratulated East Kilbride's record-breaking run of wins by personally delivering them a gift.

Best Original Song 

What screams Christmas more than a song about Brendan Rodgers?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oiPEdxs47sI | youtube

Best Original Music Score

It was controversial. It was shocking. It was definitely an original, crazy idea.

Best Cinematography 

Celtic fans have been marking the Lisbon Lions' 50th anniversary this season with a spectacular light show.

Best Costume Design

Jason Cummings' dog now has his own Instagram account.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BMPl4_UhdKz/ | instagram

Best Makeup 

Amy Winehouse's beard looked just like that.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BNmvYGWjiCI/ | instagram

Best Visual Effects

Wait, you mean the beard IS real?!

Best Live Action 

There's nothing quite like getting on the ground and in amongst the action.

Best Writing Adapted Screenplay

The script had to be changed for Celtic's Champions League clash in October.

Best Sound Mixing 

Oh St Johnstone, we didn't know you could sing so well.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wTbe4sZZKy8 | youtube

Best Original Screenplay

Gary Caldwell in a Stirling nightclub? You don't see that every week.

