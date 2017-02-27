Ambrose back at Celtic after Blackburn move falls through

The defender's proposed loan to Rovers collapsed due to work permit issues.

Return: Ambrose is back at Celtic SNS Group

Efe Ambrose is back in training with Celtic after his loan move to Blackburn Rovers collapsed.

The Nigerian defender agreed a loan move until the end of the season at the close of the January transfer window but the switch wasn't finalised as he tried to sort out issues with his work permit.

Those issues have not been resolved and Ambrose has been forced to return to Glasgow.

Brendan Rodgers confirmed the breakdown of the move and said that he had sympathy for a player who had been prepared to move to play regular football after being surplus to requirement's while Celtic are in unstoppable form in domestic football.



