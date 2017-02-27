Graeme Murty: I would admit if I was underperforming

The caretaker Rangers boss will quit if he feels it is necessary.

Difficult time: Graeme Murty has only won one of three games while in charge of Rangers. SNS

Graeme Murty says he will quit as caretaker manager of Rangers if he believes he is not getting the best out of the players.

The Ibrox side have fallen nine points behind second-place Aberdeen and trail league leaders Celtic by 33 after losing to Dundee and Inverness Caley Thistle.

Murty is prepared to admit if he feels he's underperforming but was satisfied with the team's improved perfromance at the weekend.

"It's not about me, it's about the football club and the players," he said.

"I'm here to facilitate the players playing well, hopefully, and making sure they know what they need to do on a match day. I'm here fulfilling the role I was asked to do.

"I'm content to look in the mirror and say that the practices we put on, the work that we're doing, is of a good standard, it's what the players need.

"If I felt I wasn't being impactful to the players, I would feel more than comfortable going to the board and saying: 'You need to replace me'.

"As it happens, the board have been fantastically supportive, all they are asking me again is: 'Can we help you?'

"But I think if you look at the Inverness game from the Dundee game, there was a definite impact, the players responded really, really well and there was an improvement in our performance levels.

"I reiterate however that we need to get points on the board to make sure that all people see that this is a positive and a step forward for the football club."

Rangers welcome St Johnstone on Wednesday evening in the Scottish Premiership as the board continue their search for a permanent managerial replacement.