Efe Ambrose to move to Hibernian on emergency loan

The Nigerian defender's previous loan switch to Blackburn Rovers collapsed.

Loan: Efe Ambrose set to link up with former boss Neil Lennon at Hibs.
Loan: Efe Ambrose set to link up with former boss Neil Lennon at Hibs.

Efe Ambrose is to move to Hibernian until the end of the season on an emergency loan deal from Celtic.

STV Sport understands the Nigerian defender will have a medical in Edinburgh on Monday evening. 

The deal is expected to last for 93 days, the maximum allowed under the emergency loan system.

Ambrose has just returned to Celtic after a move to Blackburn Rovers collapsed. 

He had been poised to move to the English side at the end of the January transfer window but issues with his work permit prevented the move from being completed.

Now Neil Lennon, Ambrose's former manager at Celtic, is set to add the player to his squad as he aims to take Hibs to the Championship title and promotion to the top flight.

Speaking on Monday afternoon, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers spoke about Ambrose in glowing terms but admitted he had little chance of forcing his way back into the first team at Parkhead.

"I think it was work permit issues with Efe," Rodgers said. "It's unfortunate because he was looking forward to going and getting some game time.

"Unfortunately it didn't work out that way so he's back here and in training. It's very difficult. Efe's one of the nicest guys you'll ever come across.

"I've not known so many players who, when they're not playing or not even featuring, knock on my door so many times and tell me how much they're enjoying it.

"Telling me how much he's enjoying the training and how much he feels he's getting better in training."

Rodgers added: "You don't normally get that nowadays but he's one of the nicest guys in the world, which is why I always want the best for him and his family.

"If he's not going to be here at Celtic we want to prepare him for the next opportunity."

