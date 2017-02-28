Football Talk: Warburton for Arsenal, McGinns at war
Your daily round up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.
Welcome to Pancake Day, one of the most glorious and tasty days of the year.
Mark Warburton might be too busy to get the frying pan out though as he gears up for a possible new job. He's being linked with a move to Arsenal to take up their academy director role.
Liverpool might welcome their new chief executive with some tasty pancakes. Shame they'll be bitter sweet in all the wrong ways though.
They announced the new appointment less than an hour after their defeat to Leicester City last night.
Meanwhile, the McGinn brothers are preparing for battle. Stephen and John will face each other for the first time tomorrow night when St Mirren take on Hibs in the Championship.
Today's top stories
ICYMI
STV Sport analysis
Laura Brannan and Andy Coyle looks at Scotland's Six Nation's hopes and dreams, Rangers' managerial situation, Celtic's incredible record and the pressure Mark McGhee is under.
The best of social media
Wow, that timing.
O...k...
Daddy Windass pulls on the shooting boots again.
Today's back pages
On the TV tonight
Scottish Premiership: Hamilton Accies v Aberdeen - BT Sport, 7.45pm.