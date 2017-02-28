Motherwell announce sacking of manager Mark McGhee

The Scotland assistant boss has been relieved of his duties after a poor run.

Exit: McGhee leaves Motherwell with immediate effect. SNS Group

Motherwell have announced that they have sacked manager Mark McGhee following the team's poor run of form.

McGhee leaves the club after a a 5-1 home defeat at the hands of Dundee on Saturday.

Stephen Robinson, who recently returned to the club as a coach, will take interim charge.

A statement on the club website reads: "Motherwell Football Club has today (Tuesday) parted company with manager Mark McGhee.

"The decision, taken by the board following consultation with the 'Well Society, comes after a disappointing run of results, culminating in Saturday's loss at home to Dundee.

"Stephen Robinson, flanked by assistant James McFadden and Under 20s boss Stephen Craigan, has agreed to take temporary charge whilst a new permanent manager is recruited as swiftly as possible.

"The club wishes to thank Mark for his work during his second spell at Fir Park, particularly getting the club into the top-six during the 2015/16 season and wish him every success in the future."

Defeat to Dundee was the team's fourth successive loss. Motherwell have conceded 17 goals in that period, including a 7-2 defeat to Aberdeen.

That match at Pittodrie also saw McGhee sent to the stands and charged by the Scottish FA for abusive language and aggressive behaviour towards the fourth official.

The Scotland assistant manager also claiming the official had "an agenda" against his side during his post-match interview.

Before the Dundee match, McGhee admitted the fallout from the incident, including a viral video of an altercation with Aberdeen fans, had "affected" him but he insisted it was not shifting his focus from preparing the team.