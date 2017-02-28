McGhee exits first as under pressure bosses struggle

Laura Brannan and Andy Coyle look at the Premiership's struggling bosses.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5339399160001-stv-glasgow-late-bulletin-february-27.jpg" />

A running theme has emerged across the Scottish Premiership with three managers struggling with their sides' recent poor run of form.

Motherwell were first to crack, sacking Mark McGhee on Tuesday morning. The announcement came after 17 defeats this season, two of the most recent being a 5-1 loss to Dundee and 7-2 to Aberdeen.

Caretaker Rangers boss Graeme Murty has also watched his temporary side suffer in recent weeks, losing to Dundee and Inverness Caledonian Thistle in their last two games.

And Ian Cathro has faced a baptism of fire at Hearts having won just three games since taking charge almost three months ago.

STV Sport's Laura Brannan and Andy Coyle joined Rachel McTavish in the studio, prior to the Motherwell announcement, to analyse the struggle these managers have been suffering.