Hearts players hold dressing room inquest into poor results

Tynecastle squad 'together' as they aim to bounce back from a bad week

Solution: The Hearts squad is working together to recover from their form slump SNS Group

The Hearts dressing room has come together to figure a way out of their poor form, but the importance of playing for the Edinburgh club is not lost on the team's new arrivals, according to defender Andraz Struna.

The Slovenia international was one of nine new arrivals in January but the overhaul of the squad has failed to lead to better results so far for Ian Cathro.

Questions have been asked of the team's character in the wake of defeats to Hibernian and Partick Thistle, with Hibs' Jason Cummings saying the derby meant more to his side.

In addition Hearts academy graduates Jamie Walker and Sam Nicholson have openly criticised their own team in the immediate aftermath of the respective results at Easter Road and Firhill.

With pundits and commentators queuing up to have their say on Hearts' struggles, Struna revealed they are trying to keep the inquest inside the dressing room.

He said: "Everybody has their own opinion - a lot of strategies about what we must do.

"It is true the results are not what everybody wants - everybody who supports and who is part of the club. Everybody knows this.

"And of course we do not want to be in situations like this.

"About the reasons for it, I cannot discuss publically what has been said, but I can say that in the dressing room we are all together and want to find the solution.

"It is hard because there is a lot of emotion and a lot of stress from outside.

"Still, we must find the way out of this as soon as possible."