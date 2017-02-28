Motherwell players let Mark McGhee down says Lasley

Captain Keith Lasley feels responsible for the manager losing his job.

Motherwell captain Keith Lasley says the players must shoulder the blame for Mark McGhee's sacking, saying they let him down.

The club announced the manager had been released on Tuesday morning, a year and a half into his second spell at Fir Park.

Captain Lasley says recent results, including the 7-2 defeat to Aberdeen and the weekend's 5-1 loss to Dundee, haven't been good enough.

"I feel as if, as a group, we've let the manager down to be honest," he said. "It's our responsibility now and we have to move on.

"The players take responsibility, we have not been playing to a level that has been enough to compete in this league.

"If you're not quite at it other teams will take advantage of that and that's what's been happening these last few weeks.

"The players who are fortunate enough to get out there on Saturday need to roll their sleeves up and put a performance in that's worthy of the shirt and obviously not what we've been getting these last few weeks

"The blame for that lies solely with the players in my opinion."

STV understands McGhee's future fell immediately under the spotlight following the 5-1 defeat to Dundee, with discussions between directors on Sunday.

A pre-arranged board meeting on Monday, which lasted four hours, was then used to discuss the manager's future.

McGhee was told of the news face-to-face after reporting to Fir Park on Tuesday morning. He said his farewells to the players before departing.

Stephen Robinson, who recently returned to the club as a coach, will take interim charge with James McFadden and Stephen Craigan supporting.