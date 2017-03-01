Football Talk: Caixinha for Rangers, McCulloch for Well
Your daily round up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.
It's all about the managerial merry-go-round as Motherwell join the search for a new boss.
They've been linked with Kilmarnock's stand-in Lee McCulloch, while the usual name, Owen Coyle, has also been mentioned...obviously.
Meanwhile, at Rangers, it looks like Alex McLeish could be closer to the job but Portuguese coach Pedro Caixinha has also emerged as a likely candidate too.
In other news, Erik Sviatchenko reveals Leicester City were interested in signing him during the January transfer window and we have the aftermath from last night's action as well.
Yes, Ryan Stevenson went in goals for Raith Rovers but sadly didn't have his Hollywood moment. Oh come on, we were all waiting for it, admit it.
