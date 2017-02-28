Neil Lennon defends Efe Ambrose as Hibs complete signing

The Easter Road boss will also secure Brian McLean, pending international clearance.

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon has defended Efe Ambrose and insisted he has signed a top quality player after finalising a loan deal for the player.

Ambrose joins Hibs from Celtic on an emergency loan deal for 93 days after the Nigerian's proposed move to Blackburn Rovers collapsed over work permit issues.

The 28-year old is reunited with the manager who signed him for Celtic in 2012 and Lennon immediately defended his player against critics who have made him a figure of fun over the past few years.

The Hibs boss pointed to Ambrose's achievements and said some high-profile mistakes overshadowed his contribution at the Scottish champions.

"It's almost as if the previous four years has been erased from his football career," Lennon told STV.

"This is a guy who's played Champions League against the likes of Barcelona and AC Milan.

"He's won doubles, he's won league championships, he's won the Africa Cup of Nations. The list goes on."

He added: "Yes, he's had some mistakes but I played with players, Bobo Balde for example, who made a couple of high-profile errors as well.

"Sometimes there's nothing you can do about that. They're human beings at the end of the day.

"For me, he's a very consistent player and I think we've done good business."

Lennon added it was a "coup" for Hibs to be able to sign a player of his quality and thanked Celtic for agreeing the deal and Ambrose for agreeing to the switch.

He said: "He's a very good player. He's very fit and has a great robustness about him. In my four years at Celtic I don't think I ever came across him injured. He was really consistent for me.

"I know he's had a bit of a low period at Celtic over the last couple of years but you never lose the quality. I think he'll make us better.

"He's got great pace, reads the game well, can head it and he's a threat at set plays. To get him is a bit of a coup, really."

Lennon also revealed he is set to make a second post-January signing, with Brian McLean poised to sign a short-term deal pending international clearance.

The former Motherwell, Falkirk, Dundee United and Ross County defender is a free agent after leaving Brunei DPMM.