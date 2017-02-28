Attacker Ryan Stevenson starts in goals for Raith Rovers

The Championship club wanted the league match to be postponed.

Hero in waiting? Ryan Stevenson has pulled on the gloves. SNS

Attacking midfielder Ryan Stevenson has been named in goals for Raith Rovers' clash with Ayr United after the club failed to have their Championship match postponed.

The SPFL denied the Kirkcaldy side's request to have Tuesday night's league meeting called off despite them suffering a goalkeeping injury crisis.

John Hughes' team are without a fit goalkeeper after Conor Brennan suffered a foot injury in the defeat to Queen of the South on Saturday.

Kevin Cuthbert is sidelined for weeks after undergoing groin surgery, while Aberdeen loanee Aaron Lennox suffered a broken jaw in a collision while playing for Rovers' development side.

Stevenson played in goals for Partick Thistle in October 2015 when Ryan Scully was sent off and the Firhill club had already used all three substitutes.

He conceded the resulting penalty from Hearts but kept them out for the remaining five minutes of the match.

Hours ahead of the clash against Ayr at Somerset Park, Rovers were understood to have asked the league body to postpone the match as they faced playing with no recognised goalkeeper. This request was rejected.

STV understands that no request to make an emergency signing of a goalkeeper was made by the Kirkcaldy club.

Despite already having the maximum amount of loan signings allowed by the SPFL, Raith could have made an "exceptional circumstances" request to the league board because it was the goalkeeper position they required cover for.