Raith Rovers must play match despite goalkeeper crisis

Bid to have Scottish Championship match postponed is denied after injury crisis

Goalies: John Hughes faces an injury crisis at Raith Rovers SNS Group

Raith Rovers had a request to postponed Tuesday night's match at Ayr United denied by the SPFL, STV has learned.

John Hughes' team are without a fit goalkeeper after Conor Brennan suffered a foot injury in the defeat to Queen of the South on Saturday.

Kevin Cuthbert is sidelined for weeks after undergoing groin surgery, while Aberdeen loanee Aaron Lennox suffered a broken jaw in a collision while playing for Rovers' development side.

Hours ahead of the clash against Ayr at Somerset Park, Rovers are understood to have asked the league body to postpone the match as they faced playing with no recognised goalkeeper.

This request was rejected.

STV understands that no request to make an emergency signing of a goalkeeper has been made by the Kirkcaldy club.