Outfielder Ryan Stevenson impresses in goal for Raith

The Raith Rovers forward was drafted in for the Championship match with Ayr.

Stand-in: Ryan Stevenson had to play in goal for Raith Rovers. SNS Group

Ryan Stevenson impressed as an emergency goalkeeper for Raith Rovers but was denied a clean sheet in a 1-0 loss at Ayr United.

Farid El Alagui's goal just after the hour mark in the crucial Scottish Championship fixture at Somerset Park was the difference between the two sides.

Injuries to Conor Brennan, Kevin Cuthbert and Aaron Lennox left John Hughes' team without a fit goalkeeper for the match.

The Scottish Professional Football League declined a request for the game to be postponed, and Raith didn't make an application for an emergency loan signing to be considered under an "exceptional circumstances" clause.

Stevenson made a number of key saves during the match, tipping wide a long-range drive from Michael Rose and saving from a Farid El Alagui header,

Tuesday's match wasn't the first time the former Ipswich Town man went between the sticks.

Stevenson played in goals for Partick Thistle in October 2015 when Ryan Scully was sent off and the Firhill club had already used all three substitutes.

He conceded the resulting penalty from Hearts but kept them out for the remaining five minutes of the match.