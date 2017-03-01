  • STV
  • MySTV

The timeline of how Raith's goalkeeper crisis unfolded

Jamie Borthwick Jamie Borthwick Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

Injuries, a failed move for Logan Bailly and a rejected postponement request.

Unhappy: Raith manager John Hughes hit out at the SPFL for their handling of the situation.
Unhappy: Raith manager John Hughes hit out at the SPFL for their handling of the situation. SNS

Ryan Stevenson stepping in as an emergency goalkeeper for Raith Rovers on Tuesday night has made headlines around the world.

The forward had to pull on the gloves after injuries to the club's three registered 'keepers led to a failed move for Celtic goalkeeper Logan Bailly, and a last-ditch effort to have the game against Ayr United postponed.

So how did the crisis develop? Here's the full timeline of the events which led to the unusual occurrence.

Monday, January 9

Aaron Lennox breaks both his jaw and hand in a bounce game against Dundee United at St Andrews.

Saturday, February 4

Kevin Cuthbert is forced out of action 29 minutes into the 3-0 defeat to Dundee United. Conor Brennan replaces him at Tannadice and concedes all three goals.

Sunday, February 5

Kevin Cuthbert is sent for surgery on his groin injury.

Saturday, February 25

Conor Brennan was the third keeper to suffer an injury.
Conor Brennan was the third keeper to suffer an injury. SNS

Conor Brennan suffers a foot injury in the 2-1 defeat to Queen of the South in the Championship.

Knowing all of their goalkeepers were now sidelined, club secretary Eric Drysdale makes moves to solve the problem.

He told Raith TV: "Driving up the road on Saturday, up the M74, I'm on the phone to the SPFL for guidance on what is and isn't available to us, because of the situation with the players we already have on loan."

"I got advice from Iain Blair on Saturday night and Sunday morning, and from Anton Fagan of the SPFL as well. We knew exactly what we could do."

Sunday, February 26

Celtic's Logan Bailly was wanted but he had other ideas.
Celtic's Logan Bailly was wanted but he had other ideas. SNS Group

Raith Rovers contact Celtic about signing their second choice keeper Logan Bailly on loan.

"Our preference was to find an over-21 goalkeeper with experience," Drysdale continued. "[John Hughes] was on the phone to Brendan Rodgers during the English League Cup final game. He was talking to Brendan and then talking to me.

"It was a very amicable discussion. Celtic were very helpful to us. A player was put our way. That was to be done on Monday but we were, meanwhile, making enquiries of other clubs and other agents to see, in case this deal fell through, we had somebody else to come in. But the main focus was on this Celtic player."

Monday, February 27

Former Celtic assistant manager John Collins tried to help Raith sign Bailly.
Former Celtic assistant manager John Collins tried to help Raith sign Bailly. SNS Group

Cracks begin to show in the deal to bring Bailly to Kirkcaldy and it starts to look as if there will be further problems.

"Everything was tied up but suddenly, the Celtic goalkeeper was non-contactable," Drysdale explained.

"John Collins was acting on Yogi's behalf trying to speak to the player, trying to persuade him to come down to the Championship. But ultimately the player decided he didn't want to do that.

"Unfortunately he didn't decide that until 9pm [on Monday night]. We were working up until 9pm to get it over the line, and it fell through.

"We were left at 9pm with no option but to indicate to the SPFL that we had no goalkeeper. They knew that already because I had been talking to them repeatedly.

"That was to be done on Monday but we were, meanwhile, making enquiries of other clubs and other agents to see, in case this deal fell through, we had somebody else to come in. But the main focus was on this Celtic player."

Tuesday, February 28

The final chapter? Ryan Stevenson had to go between the sticks in the end.
The final chapter? Ryan Stevenson had to go between the sticks in the end. SNS

Raith Rovers make an official request to postpone the league match before 9am.

They cite the example of Hearts' clash with Inverness Caley Thistle last season which was called off due to a mix of injuries and illness at Tynecastle.

This request is then rejected and the match goes ahead with attacker Ryan Stevenson pulling on the goalkeeper gloves.

"I thought there was no problem with it," Drysdale said. "But then Iain Blair came back to me to say that he was recommending to the board that the game should go ahead. Basically our pleas had fallen on deaf ears.

"I insisted it was appealed to the SPFL board. That happened very quickly during the course of the morning. Ultimately the decision was ratified just after noon."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.