SPFL: We are not to blame for Raith goalkeeper farce

The club requested postponement on day of the game after failing in a loan move.

Stepping up: Ryan Stevenson had to go in goal for Raith Rovers. SNS

The Scottish Professional Football League insists it is not to blame for Raith Rovers failing to field a recognised goalkeeper against Ayr United on Tuesday evening.

Forward Ryan Stevenson had to play in goals for the 1-0 defeat after all three of their keepers, Aaron Lennox, Kevin Cuthbert and Conor Brennan, were sidelined through injury.

The SPFL received a formal appeal to postpone the game on Tuesday morning but the request was rejected at around noon.

That led to an angry response from Raith boss John Hughes, who said the decision made a "mockery" of the game.

In a statement, the governing body said: "Raith Rovers had a number of options open to them once their only fit goalkeeper was injured at the weekend."

The club had the option to bring in an under-21 keeper or an out of contract goalie of any age without requiring permission from the SPFL.

Failing that, they could also have requested to bring a keeper in on an emergency basis.

An SPFL source told STV that Raith made no attempt to formally indicate they were exploring that option.

Having received the official request to call the game off at 9am on the day of the game, the SPFL's board declined to postpone the fixture.

"They need to have a right good look at themselves" Raith boss Hughes told the BBC after the match.

"I hope they're embarrassed. The guys that sit and vote and put their hand up for it to go ahead, half of them couldn't kick the blankets off the bed, never played football.

"That's the problem - they don't know what it's all about. Maybe for the best of Scottish football, we'll take the hit, but this can't happen again in Scottish football."

Club secretary Eric Drysdale also attempted to explain the situation after the game, having seen a bid to sign a goalkeeper from Celtic collapse on Monday night.

He said: "We were left at 9pm [on Monday] with no option but to indicate to the SPFL that we had no goalkeeper. They knew that already because I had been talking to them repeatedly.

" I repeated that before 9am [on Tuesday morning] that we needed a postponement. I cited the example of Inverness versus Hearts last season where Hearts were down to just one 16-year-old goalkeeper and they secured a postponement. So I thought there was no problem with it.

"But then Iain Blair came back to me to say that he was recommending to the board that the game should go ahead. Basically our pleas had fallen on deaf ears."

He added: "I insisted it was appealed to the SPFL board. That happened very quickly during the course of the morning. Ultimately the decision was ratified just after noon.

"At that point we knew that unless a goalkeeper came out of somewhere in the next couple of hours, we'd have to get Ryan Stevenson in goals.

"I'm really disappointed with the SPFL's decision and I don't think I can understand the rationale for it.