Aberdeen assistant Tony Docherty joins Scotland setup

The Pittodrie coach will replace Andy Watson in the national side's backroom team.

Challenge: Docherty will help Scotland prepare for Slovenia. SNS Group

Aberdeen assistant manager Tony Docherty is to join the Scotland national side's coaching team.

Docherty will assist Gordon Strachan and Mark McGhee in the preparations for the international friendly against Canada on March 22 and the World Cup qualifier against Slovenia four days later.

The Dons coach will replace Andy Watson, who has taken on a new role as technical director with the Al Habsi Football School in Oman.

"Tony is well-respected within the game and we look forward to working alongside him for the forthcoming matches," said Gordon Strachan.

"I would like to thank Derek McInnes and Aberdeen for allowing Tony to come work with the Scotland backroom staff for these next two games."