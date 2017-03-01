Rangers hope to appoint new manager before Celtic clash

Interviews have been completed as the club moves toward naming their new boss.

Appointment: Rangers are closing in on their new boss. Getty Images/PA

Rangers are hoping to appoint a new manager before the Ibrox side play Celtic next weekend, STV understands.

The Ibrox club have been working to appoint a successor to Mark Warburton and have compiled a list of candidates.

Interviews for the post are completed, and the board want to make an appointment next week.

Pedro Caixinha, currently working as manager of Al Gharafa in Qatar, is in the mix as are Alex McLeish, former Birmingham City boss Gary Rowett and at least one other candidate.

STV understands former Liverpool man Markus Babbel was considered for the role but was not formally interviewed.

Caixinha has previously worked as manager of Uniao Leiria in Portugal and Mexican side Santos Laguna. He previously served as an assistant manager in Portugal, Greece, Romania and Saudi Arabia. He completed his coaching badges in Scotland.

Rangers are also keen to appoint a director of football to oversee the playing side of the business.