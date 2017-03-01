  • STV
  • MySTV

Partick Thistle end Dundee's home record with 1-0 win

PA

Julen Etxabeguren's own goal separated the sides at Dens Park.

Victory: THistle took three points on the road.
Victory: THistle took three points on the road. SNS Group

Partick Thistle ended Dundee's impressive four-month unbeaten home record with a 1-0 win in the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership clash at Dens Park.

Alan Archibald's side won thanks to Julen Etxabeguren's 29th minute own goal which was enough to separate the sides on Tayside.

Partick were the last team to win at Dens Park on October 26 and did the same again as they held on against Paul Hartley's team.

Fresh from their 5-1 hammering of Motherwell, Dundee were buoyed by the presence of midfielder Mark O'Hara who's managed to shake off a slight ankle knock.

Partick arrived on Tayside having won three games on the bounce and made only one change from the side which defeated 10-man Hearts 2-0 at Firhill, with Christie Elliott coming in for Mustapha Dumbuya.

Thistle's win at Dens the last time left the Taysiders three points adrift at the foot of the table.

Their intention were clearly to do something similar again and, with10 minutes gone, Callum Booth crossed for Chris Erskine.

The former Dundee United player shot straight into the arms of home keeper Scott Bain from 12 yards.

Eight minutes later, Ryan Edwards had a decent chance to break the deadlock with a volley from Elliott's cross, but it flashed past the post when he had more time than he maybe thought to pick his spot inside the box.

Dundee had enjoyed a whirlwind start against Motherwell just a few days earlier but struggled to get going here, although Estonian international Henrik Ojamaa did inject some life into their play midway through the first half, driving forward and hitting a firm low shot pat Tomas Cerny's near post.

But with 29 minutes gone in the game Thistle took a deserved lead.

Kris Doolan showed his tenacity as he ran clear of a static defence and out-muscled Dundee skipper Darren O'Dea on the touchline, before cutting back for Edwards who had darted into the box in the hope of latching onto a cross.

However, it was ultimately Etxabeguren who had the misfortune of knocking the ball past Bain from a matter of yards to send the away fans into raptures behind the goal.

Thistle, to their credit, remained on top after the interval and Doolan's header from Edwards' cross went well wide of Bain's goal.

The home team's reply saw Kevin Holt set up James Vincent whose 22-yard effort was parried by Cerny, before the visitors scrambled clear.

However, the pattern stayed the same with Partick posing a much greater threat.

With just over an hour gone Elliot worked some magic out wide before setting up Doolan whose left-foot effort was smothered by Bain.

Things got worse for the home side midway through the second half when Etxabeguren was stretchered off having fallen awkwardly, before Doolan's 80th minute close-range effort was ruled out for offside after Abdul Osman had squared for him inside the box.

Dundee, anxious to preserve their impressive record, did threaten eight minutes from time when O'Dea's downward header went past the post from Paul McGowan's lofted cross as they pushed desperately for an equaliser.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.