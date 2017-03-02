  • STV
  • MySTV

Pedro Caixinha emerges as frontrunner for Rangers job

Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj

The Ibrox club are close to making an appointment and Caixinha is the number one choice.

Favourite: Caixinha is the board's preferred candidate.
Favourite: Caixinha is the board's preferred candidate. Getty Images

Portuguese manager Pedro Caixinha has emerged as the frontrunner for the manager's position at Rangers and the club are close to making an appointment.

The Ibrox club have been completed the interview process as they look to appoint a permanent successor to Mark Warburton and Caixinha is their number one candidate to take over. Rangers hope to make an appointment next week, ahead of the derby clash with Celtic.

The 46-year old was one of a number of candidates who met with Rangers representatives last week along with Alex McLeish, former Birmingham City boss Gary Rowett and at least one other contender.

Caixinha, currently manager of Al Gharafa in Qatar, has previously worked as manager of Uniao Leiria in Portugal and Mexican side Santos Laguna. He previously served as an assistant manager in Portugal, Greece, Romania and Saudi Arabia. He completed his coaching badges in Scotland.

Rangers are also close to appointing a director of football and could have someone in place in the key role this week. In his programme notes ahead of the 3-2 win against St Johnstone on Wednesday, managing director Stewart Robertson said: ""Our search has been narrowed down to a few outstanding candidates, who we believe possess the necessary skills and attributes.

"We have been deliberately forensic in our search, studying every detail of each manager's character, his work and his style and we have sought many references for those who have stood out from the rest.

"Above all though, our next manager will be someone who understands that defeat can never be acceptable. Rangers is synonymous with winning and we will select a manager who is also a winner.

"Frankly, results must improve and so it is vital that we appoint soon. Doing so will also allow our new manager a few months to assess the current squad while formalising his summer recruitment plans. Again, the funds are there to support the new manager."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.