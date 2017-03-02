Pedro Caixinha emerges as frontrunner for Rangers job

The Ibrox club are close to making an appointment and Caixinha is the number one choice.

Portuguese manager Pedro Caixinha has emerged as the frontrunner for the manager's position at Rangers and the club are close to making an appointment.

The Ibrox club have been completed the interview process as they look to appoint a permanent successor to Mark Warburton and Caixinha is their number one candidate to take over. Rangers hope to make an appointment next week, ahead of the derby clash with Celtic.

The 46-year old was one of a number of candidates who met with Rangers representatives last week along with Alex McLeish, former Birmingham City boss Gary Rowett and at least one other contender.

Caixinha, currently manager of Al Gharafa in Qatar, has previously worked as manager of Uniao Leiria in Portugal and Mexican side Santos Laguna. He previously served as an assistant manager in Portugal, Greece, Romania and Saudi Arabia. He completed his coaching badges in Scotland.

Rangers are also close to appointing a director of football and could have someone in place in the key role this week. In his programme notes ahead of the 3-2 win against St Johnstone on Wednesday, managing director Stewart Robertson said: ""Our search has been narrowed down to a few outstanding candidates, who we believe possess the necessary skills and attributes.

"We have been deliberately forensic in our search, studying every detail of each manager's character, his work and his style and we have sought many references for those who have stood out from the rest.

"Above all though, our next manager will be someone who understands that defeat can never be acceptable. Rangers is synonymous with winning and we will select a manager who is also a winner.

"Frankly, results must improve and so it is vital that we appoint soon. Doing so will also allow our new manager a few months to assess the current squad while formalising his summer recruitment plans. Again, the funds are there to support the new manager."