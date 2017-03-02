Peter Lawwell shares favourite memories of Tommy Gemmell

Celtic chief executive pays tribute to the Lisbon Lion, who has died aged 73.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5345076291001-peter-lawwell-shares-his-favourite-memories-of-tommy-gemmell.jpg" />

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell has shared his favourite memories of club great Tommy Gemmell, who has died at the age of 73.

Gemmell was a key player in Celtic's most successful side and scored in two European Cup finals, helping the team lift the famous trophy in 1967.

Lawwell said he had fond memories of the full-back, who played for the club more than 400 times.

"I've been a Celtic supporter all my life and clearly the two goals that stick out are particularly the one in Lisbon and then in Milan in 1970," he told STV.

"But another one that I saw live was here in 1969 against Benfica where I was up in the Rangers end at the time and after two minutes somebody took a short free kick to him and he just battered the ball into the roof of the net.

"That is a memory I can still see today and it was fantastic."

Lawwell also recalled an incident on international duty when Gemmell's temper got the better of him but provided an unforgettable moment.

"The other one was watching on TV when Scotland played Germany," he said.

"He got nicked by a guy called Haller on the way by and Tommy turned round and kicked him where he probably shouldn't have kicked him.

"I've a lot of fantastic memories that will stay with me forever and I'm sure will stay with the Celtic support forever, as well as a bit of fun."