Rangers to appeal Kiernan red card ahead of Celtic game

Rangers may have Rob Kiernan available for selection for the next Old Firm clash after choosing to appeal the red card shown to him on Wednesday.

The defender was dismissed for a sliding challenge from behind on Graham Cummins with 12 minutes remaining in the 3-2 Scottish Premiership win over St Johnstone.

The straight red for serious foul play meant Kiernan would automatically miss the following two games.

As the appeal will not be heard until next Thursday, he will be available for selection in Saturday's Scottish Cup quarter-final against Hamilton Accies.

The sending off came when the Ibrox side were 2-1 up. Steven Anderson went on to equalise nine minutes later but Emerson Hyndman sealed the points with a stoppage-time winner.

Caretaker manager Graeme Murty said: "Rob made the referee make a decision. We will have to put more meat on the bones for the appeal when we go to the board but I think it's definitely worth an appeal."

