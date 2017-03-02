Rangers board consider manager's job offer to Caixinha

Pedro Caixinha's name will be submitted to the club's PLC board for approval.

Target: Board approval is needed before job offer is made. Getty Images

Rangers hope to offer Pedro Caixinha the manager's job at Ibrox early next week, subject to the club's PLC board giving approval.

Rangers director Graham Park, managing director Stewart Robertson and administrator Andrew Dickson held interviews with candidates, including Caixinha, in London as they searched for the right man to take the job.

The Portuguese manager impressed and became the number one target to succeed Mark Warburton.

Caixinha is currently manager of Al Gharafa in Qatar but his team have a three week break following their match against Al Sailiya.

STV understands that Caixinha will travel to Portugal after the match and can move quickly if Rangers' offer is forthcoming.

The Ibrox club are also close to appointing a director of football and could have someone in place in the key role this week.

In his programme notes ahead of the 3-2 win against St Johnstone on Wednesday, managing director Stewart Robertson said that every effort had been made to ensure that the correct choice was made for the new manager.

"Our search has been narrowed down to a few outstanding candidates, who we believe possess the necessary skills and attributes," he said.

"We have been deliberately forensic in our search, studying every detail of each manager's character, his work and his style and we have sought many references for those who have stood out from the rest.

"Above all though, our next manager will be someone who understands that defeat can never be acceptable. Rangers is synonymous with winning and we will select a manager who is also a winner.

"Frankly, results must improve and so it is vital that we appoint soon. Doing so will also allow our new manager a few months to assess the current squad while formalising his summer recruitment plans. Again, the funds are there to support the new manager."