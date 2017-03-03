Football Talk: McGhee for Killie, Griezmann wonder goal

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond

Return: McGhee could be back in the Premiership quickly SNS Group

While Rangers make moves to bring a new face to Scottish football, one familiar name might well be returning to the front line after only the briefest of spells on the sidelines.

Mark McGhee departed Motherwell just days ago but it's being reported that Kilmarnock would consider him for their vacancy should current caretaker Lee McCulloch head to Fir Park.

Is that allowed?

There's a busy spell ahead at Ibrox where Pedro Caixinha is being lined up for the manager's job and Ross Wilson may well be named as director of football. The new recruits could be appointed within the next few days and would enjoy a relaxed introduction to Rangers with no major games on the horizon.

St Mirren's Stelios Demetriou has said that working in Paisley is better than being beaten with a baseball bat but he didn't say how fine the margin was. Scott Sinclair has said that Moussa Dembele is like Aguero, Drogba and Tevez so expect him to be linked with a move to China shortly, and Antoine Griezmann has scored one of the goals of the season. Scroll down to see it.

And tributes have been paid to Celtic great Tommy Gemmell, who has passed away at the age of 73.

