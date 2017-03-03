Bitton: Premiership isn’t easy – just look at Barton

Rangers duo are an example of how players are tested, says midfielder.

Competitive: Bitton says Celtic are tested. SNS Group

Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton has defended Scottish football and said that his side's massive points lead in the table doesn't mean the league is uncompetitive.

Bitton pointed to the Rangers careers of Joey Barton and Niko Kranjcar as proof that the game in Scotland is far from easy.

The Israeli midfielder was responding to questions about a newspaper article which claimed that the Premiership was no longer a spectacle that fans wanted to see, with Celtic having no clear rivals for the title.

The defending champions are currently unbeaten and are 27 points ahead of nearest challengers Aberdeen, with 11 games still to play.

"There are a lot of people who look at the Scottish table and think 'oh ok, Celtic are the best team in Scotland and they've no competition in this league," Bitton said said. "It's far from being true.

"Players from the Premier League like Joey Barton and Niko Kranjcar came to Scotland and thought 'yeah it's going to be easy'.

"But no, it's not easy. It's a very competitive league.

"It's not as easy as it looks on the table. I think every game was difficult and every game you play in the Scottish league is going to be difficult for you. The other team's going to try to defend and to get something out of the game.

"We've just made it look easy but it wasn't."

Barton left Rangers in November just months after joining. He had been disciplined by the club for a training ground bust-up after the team's 5-1 defeat to Celtic.