Criticism of Scottish game down to ignorance, says Rodgers

The Celtic manager reacted to Jason Cundy's provocative comments.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has said that criticism of the Scottish game in the English media is without foundation given a "lack of knowledge" about the Premiership.

Former Chelsea player and current media pundit Jason Cundy gave voice to a scathing critique of the Premiership while speaking on radio station TalkSport. Describing the quality of football as "embarrassing", he claimed that Celtic would struggle in the English Premier League and would be in the bottom half of the table.

Rodgers, previously a youth coach at Stamford Bridge, implied that Cundy was being deliberately provocative but said there was no basis in fact for the claims.

"I know Jason, I worked with him at Chelsea so I know what he is like," he said.

"He obviously has to create a programme which stimulates conversation.

"It is ignorance really, with all due respect. It's a lack of knowledge of football.

"The footballing world is more than the Premier League."

While acknowledging the global draw of the English top flight, Rodgers said that a narrow focus on that league meant that enthusiasts might be blind to the size of other clubs.

"We all want to see and we all love the Premier League and I was involved in it and it is a fantastic league but football is global and of course a club like Celtic is one of the biggest in the world," he said.

"But if your eyes are only on one league then of course you tend to ignore what is happening around that.

"He is a good boy Jason, I know him well but I probably understand what he is trying to do with his comments.

"He will always be welcome to Celtic Park and he would be surprised I am sure."